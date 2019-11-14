On the first day of her visit to India, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was given the warmest reception by the Special Olympics Bharat Athletes in Mumbai. Charlotte kickstarted her 3-day visit with a special celebration with the young and exceedingly talented group on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Charlotte received a traditional Indian welcome and proceeded to celebrate the special day by spending quality time with the Special Olympics Bharat athletes, filled with love, laughter and fun. It was a morning brimming with bright smiles as Charlotte shared her love and magic with the kids, interacting with each of them individually.

She also gave them a signed goody to remember her by and cut a cake with them. “For me, the most important thing about being a part of WWE is putting smiles on the kids’ faces.”, said Charlotte.

The Superstar will be seen engaging with a Bollywood celebrity during her time in the city. She will also be heading to Bangalore to meet eager fans at Comic Con.

She may be the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, but Charlotte Flair is carving out a path of greatness all her own.

Displaying a level of athleticism that few Superstars in history can match, Charlotte first captured the attention of the WWE Universe with the type of statement victory that’s rarely been seen before or since. With her father watching on, Charlotte defeated Natalya at NXT TakeOver to win an eight-woman tournament on May 29, 2014, becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion in the process. In the months that followed, the self-proclaimed “genetically superior athlete” turned back one challenger after another, helping cement the Women’s division as one of the most competitive in all of sports-entertainment.

Soon, Charlotte made her long-awaited debut on Raw, helping to usher in a genuine women’s evolution in WWE. Charlotte was the first of the new arrivals to win the Divas Title and the first athlete to win the Raw Women’s Championship, a title she would go on to hold on multiple occasions. The Queen continued to blaze trails in the ring, going undefeated over 16 pay-per-views and becoming one of the first women to main event a pay-per-view event, defeating Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match.