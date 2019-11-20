WWE’s main storyline currently is the invasion angle of NXT with RAW and SmackDown reeling, going into the Survivor Series pay-per-view, set for later this week. However, the most engrossing and entertaining storyline that WWE writers have come up has to be the one involving the real-life couple – Rusev and Lana.

Lana has been claiming that their marriage broke down because Rusev is a sex addict and since adding Bobby Lashley to the mix, the trio have given viewers an entertaining segment on RAW for a while now.

Both Lana and Rusev have been playing their parts well on social media as well to further the storyline. Lana, who is an avid instagrammer has for weeks now avoided posting pictures with husband and instead has teased her fans with pictures of Lashley.

Now, adding fuel to the storyline is Rusev, who in reply to noted pro-wrestling journalist Ryan Satin, has hinted that he may have had sex with Lana on the very Tank that was used for his elaborate entrance during Wrestlemania 31, where he lost his first match in WWE, failing to defend his United States Championship against John Cena in 2015.

Satin had tweeted: “Rusev apparently tried to have sex with Lana in the WrestleMania 31 tank. Now we know why his head wasn’t in the game when he lost to John Cena.”

In reply, Rusev wrote, “Tried !?”

Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, debut on RAW in 2014 after a marauding run in NXT. Lana, real name CJ Perry, was Rusev’s manager in NXT and later on in RAW. They tied the knot in 2017 and Perry continued to be Rusev’s manager.

The duo was split up this year and the current storyline has pushed both Perry, Barnyashev and Lashley’s love triangle to one of the most watched segements on RAW.

