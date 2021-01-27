WWE produced a two-hour pay-per-view special titled WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 to commemorate India’s Republic Day and to strengthen their connection with the audiences in the country. It was recorded from inside the WWE ThunderDome and broadcast on Wednesday night in India. Also Read - 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Their Car Crashes Electric Pole in Andhra Pradesh | Read Here

A host of WWE's Indian superstars were in action alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre among others from Raw, SmackDown and NXT. The main aim of the show was to showcase WWE's Indian talent.

Here's the full result from WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021

#Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj by pinfall: The show kicked off with NXT Champion Finn Balor taking on Guru Raaj in what was a non-title match. Balor won the contest with a Coup de Grace.

#Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall: The eight-man tag team match saw Mysterio hitting the splash after 619 for the pinfall.

#AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama by pinfall: It seemed like Rama would pull off a stunning win but then Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm to clinch the engrossing contest.

#Charlotte Flair and Sareena Sandhu defeated Bayley and Natalya by pinfall: Sandhu wrapped up the contest with pinfall after being set up by Flair who hit the Natural Selection on Natalya.

#Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeated Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz by pinfall: This was the main event of the night. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s address ahead of the contest as he wished everyone on the occassion of the Republic Day was interrupted by Mahal and WWE 205 Live’s Bollywood Boyz. McIntyre hit Mahal with a backbreaker with Indus Sher closing out the contest.