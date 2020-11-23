WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: World Wrestling Entertainment’s Survivor Series, a pay pay-per-view event Raw and SmackDown took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and featured WWE’s virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome. Also Read - WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Defeats Randy Orton to Reclaim Championship

A host of top-notch showdowns were lined-up for the big event. Here are the results

Gobbledy Gooker def. R-Truth

30 years after making his debut, Gobbledy Gooker defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the 24/7 Championship

Dual-Brand Battle Royal

The Miz came back at the end eliminating Dominik Mysterio to win the Battle Royal

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown

Team Raw comprising AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, & Sheamus defeated Team Smackdown comprising King Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Otis Dozovic, & Seth Rollins. Raw won with Jey Uso being the last to be eliminated by pinfall after a Spirit Bomb from Keith Lee.

RAW Tag Team Champions vs Smackdown Tag Team Champions

Street Profits defeated New Day via pinfall after a Doomsday Device on Xavier Woods.

United States Champion vs Inter Continental Champion

Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn by submission with the Hurt Lock

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Banks defeated Asuka via pinfall

WWE 24/7 Championship

Akira Tozawa defeats Gobbledygooker to claim the championship. And then R-Truth beats Tozawa to take the championship

Survivor Series Elimination Match (Team Raw vs Team Smackdown)

Team Raw (Lacey Evans, Lana, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, & Shayna Baszler) defeated Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Natalya, & Ruby Riott). Lana remained the sole survivor after Bianca Belair and Nia Jax were eliminated by double count-out.

WWE Champion vs Universal Champion

Roman Reigns, the WWE Champion defeated Universal Champion Drew McIntyre by submission with the guillotine choke.

Undertaker’s Final Farewell

A host of superstars registered their attendance for the alleged final farewell of Undertaker. The list included Shane McMahon, Big Show, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Jeff Hardy (wearing facepaint patterned after Taker’s cross), Mick Foley, the Godfather, Henry O. Godwin AND Phineas I. Godwin, MLW superstar Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane.

After a video package of Undertaker’s career was shown, the man himself makes an appearance. He takes the mic, calls upon the spirit of Paul Bearer who appears via hologram. Undertakers kneels and then makes the exit.