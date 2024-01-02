Home

The Rock returned in the WWE Raw Day 1 episode and hinted a match with his cousin Roman Reigns.

New Delhi: The dynamics around the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 are getting more thrilling with each passing day. It went to the next level with the return of the most electrifying superstar, The Rock in the latest episode of WWE Raw Day 1 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, on January 1.

The whole arena was on its feet as the Rock’s music hit. Rock also made a surprise appearance in SmackDown last year and ever since the rumours around him participating in the Royal Rumble have been extremely high. However, Rock added more to the rumours after hinting at a match with the undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Rock had an interesting segment with former WWE champion Jinder Mahal that ended with Rock hitting the people’s elbow on Mahal and taking him out. Although Rock did not stop there, he had a few more words for the people of San Diego and everyone watching at home,

The Hollywood sensation said that he was hungry and wanted to sit somewhere and eat. He then went on to ask the WWE universe where should he sit and after naming some restaurants and bars, he name-drops ‘Head of the Table’. Which was directly in reference to his cousin and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

However, Rock isn’t the only one wanting to have a match with Roman. Cody Rhodes is waiting to finish his story. Alongside, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk is another big favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, and with Rock entering the picture. The Road to WrestleMania will only get more interesting.

Later, in the night Roman Reigns tweeted a laughing emoji from his official X account formerly known as Twitter. This was indirectly in response to Rock’s call out on Raw. The match between Roman and Rock has been a match-up in the making for years and now it appears closer than ever.

