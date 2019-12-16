WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 lived up to its billing with a strong show as Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kari Sane closed out the show victorious against Becky Lynch and Charlotte in what was a brutal main event of a memorable show. Roman Reigns was not able to overcome the odds stacked against him and was pinned by Baron Corbin who hit an end of days after interferences by Dolph Ziggler and the Revival. Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy had the best match of the Pay-per-view with a hard-hitting brawl, something both superstars managed to come out trumps.

The biggest disappointment though was the Raw Tag Team Championship match after the Viking Raiders issued an open challenge. The OC – Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows – responded and in what was a fun match, the Viking Raiders finally found their match in the main roster. However, the result of the match left a lot to be desired.

Here’s the Full match result

Humberto Carrillo def. Andrade via pinfall (Kickoff Show):

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The New Day (c) def. The Revival (Ladder Match)

Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy via pinfall

Raw Tag Team Championship — The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The O.C. ends in a double countout

King Corbin def. Roman Reigns via pinfall (Tables, Ladders and Chairs)

Bray Wyatt (c) def. The Miz via pinfall in a non-title match

Bobby Lashley def. Rusev in a Tables Match

Women’s Tag Team Championship — The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders, Chairs)