While speaking with India.com in an Exclusive Interview, WWE Superstar and former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa made a big statement ahead of his NXT Tag-Team Championship match against the team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter aka MSK at the NXT Great American Bash, that he and Timothy Thatcher is the best tag-team alive right now. Ciampa who has already won the Tag-Team Title of the Black and Gold brand with Johnny Gargano as part of the DIY Tag-Team, now has his eyes set once again on the gold with Thatcher. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Vs The Undertaker For A 'Real Match'? Khiladi Kumar Has This Hilarious Response

“If I am a betted man, I’ll bet the house on Timothy Thatcher and myself. We want the title, we want the respect, we want people to understand that we’re the standard bearers. So if People think that it’s a big claim today, six months from now, an year from now they would look back at it.” Also Read - WWE Icon John Cena Posts Picture of India Skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram

“You know what, he (Timothy Thatcher) was right. All we need is just give us more matches, give us more opportunities, give us more stages and platform to prove it. Doesn’t matter who are in there with, whether it’s MSK or New Day or whoever it is, it just doesn’t matter, we are the best tag-team alive right now.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious Meme on When He Defeated Renowned WWE Wrestler Undertaker

Ciampa has heaped praise on his tag-team mate, who were bitter rivals in the beginning of the year, says it’s a statement match for the California man at the Great American Bash.

“Timothy Thatcher is very special. He is tough, he’s rugged and he’s old school. He held an intern tag-team title once, but never actually won the big one. He knows that, this is for him, it is like a statement match and for me is the same thing.”

WWE announced that the ninth Great American Bash under the WWE banner would return as a special episode of NXT, thus becoming an annual event for the Black and Gold brand. Instead of a two-night event like the previous year, it will only be a one-night event, airing on July 6, 2021.

Ciampa is delighted by the prospect that he’ll be performing in front of Live crowd at the Great American Bash, as it’s one of his biggest strength to adapt to a live crowd. We already got that glimpse of his charisma alongside Thatcher, this past week at NXT when MSK confronted them.

On his opponents at Tuesday’s upcoming event, the former NXT Champion is of the opinion- “They are good and young, they’re hungry, they’re good kids, they’re one hell of a tag-team”.

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

You can watch NXT: The Great American Bash 2021 on TV on Tuesday 7th July 2021 at 5:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 Channels and the SONY LIV app