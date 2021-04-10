The biggest wrestling event of the World Wrestling Entertainment – Wrestlemania will kickstarts from April 11 with day 1 lined up with some exciting clashes. The mega event will be held at Tampa, Florida. Some of the biggest starts of the business like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Triple H are not part of any in India this year.

However, the WWE champions Bobby Lashley will lock horns with former champion Drew McIntyre on Day 1. While the main event of the day 1 will be for the Smackdown Women’s champion between champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

When is the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will take place on Sunday, April 11

What are the timings of WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will start at 05:30 AM IST.

Where is the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India being played?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will be played at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

What are the match cards for WrestleMania 2021 Day 1?

DAY 1 MATCH CARD:

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.

RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.