WWE Wrestlemania 37 Live Stream in India Day 2

After a successful Day 1 event of Wrestlemania, Day 2 will witness some of the dream matches with the Rated R Superstar Edge locking horns with Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the title triple threat match. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will also defend her title against Rhea Ripley. Also Read - Live Streaming WWE Wrestlemania 37 in India Day 1: When and Where to Watch Wrestlemania 2021 Live Stream Online And on TV

The mega event will be held in Tampa, Florida. Some of the biggest stars of the business like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Triple H are not part of any in India this year.

On day 1, Bobby Lashley beat Drew McIntyre to defend the WWE Champion tile. While Sasha Banks lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship belt to Bianca Blaire.

When is the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 1 in India will take place on Monday, April 12

What are the timings of WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India will start at 05:30 AM IST.

Where is the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 being played?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India will be played at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Day 2 in India will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

What are the match cards for WrestleMania 2021 Day 2?

DAY 2 MATCH CARD:

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.