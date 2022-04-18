New Delhi: WWE’s recently concluded mega event WrestleMania 38 was hugely received in India as it sets new high in the sub-continent nation.Also Read - Wales to Host United Kingdom's First Major WWE Stadium Event In 30 Years at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

According to viewing figures released by BARC, WrestleMania 38 was seen by a staggering 56.1m people in India on Sony Sports Network. The Total viewership of WrestleMania 38 was up by 29% year-on-year, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

As far as the Live viewership of WrestleMania on Saturday is concerned, it was up by 34% with WrestleMania Sunday viewership up 33% year-on-year.

India superstar Veer Mahan’s debut on WWE RAW also saw a +9% rise in viewership compared to previous weeks average.

WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza saw 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries converge at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas over the course of two exciting nights, surpassing the previous gate and attendance records set by WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

WrestleMania 38 beat Super Bowl LVI with 2.2 billion social media impressions for WWE vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the NFL. WWE won in video views with WrestleMania at 1.1 billion vs. Super Bowl at 618 million. WWE won in engagements with WrestleMania at 87 million vs. Super Bowl at 78 million. WWE won in video watch time with WrestleMania at 13.1 million hours vs. Super Bowl at 3.56 million hours.

