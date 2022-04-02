New Delhi: WrestleMania 38 is the upcoming 38th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. It will be held for wrestlers from the promotion’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. The event will air on pay-per-view (PPV) worldwide and will be available to stream through Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network internationally.Also Read - Vince McMahon Announces That He'll Induct The Undertaker in WWE Hall of Fame; The Phenom Reacts

When is WWE WrestleMania 38 ?

The WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3-4.

Where will WWE WrestleMania 38 take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What is the timing of WWE WrestleMania 38 ?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will start from 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast WrestleMania 38 ?

The WWE WrestleMania 38 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WrestleMania 38 ?

The WWE WrestleMania 38 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.

MATCH CARD

Night 1 (Sunday, April 3 IST)

SmackDown women’s championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.

Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul.

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The KO Show: Kevin Owens welcomes Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Seth Rollins vs. TBA by Mr. McMahon.

New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Night 2 (Monday, April 4)

Winner take all unification match: Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Brock Lesnar.

Women’s tag team championships: Carmella & Queen Zelina (c) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville.

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee.

Raw tag team championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.