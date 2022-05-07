WrestleMania Backlash features the backlash from WrestleMania 38 concluded in April and is the 17th annual professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. It will be held for wrestlers from the company’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. The event will be available to stream through Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network internationally. It will be the second Backlash held under this name after the previous year’s event, thus officially renaming the event series as WrestleMania Backlash. It will also be the third Backlash held at Dunkin’ Donuts Center after the 1999 and 2009 editions.Also Read - WWE: WrestleMania 38 Hits New High in India, 56.1 Million Viewers Watched it on Sony Sports Network

Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (“I Quit” Match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles vs. Edge.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

When is WWE WrestleMania Backlash ?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Monday May 9. Also Read - WWE: Top 5 Wins at Wrestlemania 38

Where will WWE WrestleMania Backlash take place?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place at Dunkin’ Donuts Centre in Providence, Rhode Island.

What is the timing of WWE WrestleMania Backlash ?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will start from 5:30 AM IST. REPEAT TELECAST – 10:00 am, 3:00 pm, 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE WrestleMania Backlash ?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu.

Where can you live stream WWE WrestleMania Backlash ?

The WWE WrestleMania Backlash live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.