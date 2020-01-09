With Liv Morgan crashing Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding storyline and interrupting the proceedings by professing her love for Lana, WWE once again seems to be venturing into a possible lesbian storyline. While the story angle is yet to be played out fully, this gives us the opportunity to look at the various times the company tried to play out the male fantasy on their programming.

While there are many instances of WWE shocking the audience with such moments, they have almost every time missed the mark. Here are eight instances were WWE tried to titillate the crowd with a lesbian storyline.

Hot Lesbian Action

After attitude era biggies move out – namely Stone Cold, The Rock, Mick Foley et all, WWE programming lacked the edge and Eric Bischoff – the on-screen manager – and off-screen part of the creative introduced the Hot Lesbian Action in 2002.

The basic premise was to get two actresses – clearly not lesbians – and have them make out for three minutes – before Bischoff had 3 Minute Warning attack them and brutalize them. And that did not go down well with the fans.

Stacy Keibler – Torrie Wilson

In 2002, Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson were the staple divas of the division and despite the lack of in-ring skills the duo were used extensively, often teaming up together. However, things took a weirder turn when the team of Billy and Chuck – then a homoerotic tag team – challenged Keibler and Wilson to a pose-off.

What followed was one of the most awkward moments on TV, if you were watching ‘Good-old-Rassling’ with family. Wilson and Keibler went all out with suggestive posses crawling all over each other’s bodies in lingerie.

Mickie James – Melina

Mickie James was involved in one of the best lesbian angles ever done by any wrestling promotion, but her surprise kiss to Melina after pinning her in the Survivor Series 10-women tag match in 2007 made no sense at all.

James had been used in the LGBT storylines in a quite effective manner earlier, but this moment of madness just felt out of place.

Layla El – Jen England – WWE Divas Search 2006

The 2006 Diva Search was won by Layla El after an extensive programme aired on RAW and SmackDown. The two finalists were Layla and Jen England. Any guesses how the winner was determined? Well, you would have guessed – with a make-out session.

Too Hot for TV, Layla and England went at like it was nobody’s business providing WWE with one of its steamiest lesbian moments on air.

Sable – Torrie Wilson

A proper storyline this one, with Sable returning to confront Wilson. Wilson in 2003 appeared on the Playboy Magazine and feud fuelled by jealousy was on the offing. But WWE creative put the duo in a lesbian storyline, again proving quite a success but devoid of any logic whatsoever.

The two hot divas did their best and made the male fantasy as real as it could get.

Dawn Marie – Torrie Wilson

Wilson was the hottest diva going around in early 2000s and when WWE brought Dawn Marie from ECW, her femme fatale gimmick was money. Marie’s love affair with Wilson was hot but was also one of the weirdest as well.

While Marie’s aim was to embarrass Wilson with her sexual approaches and it made good TV for WWE, getting in Wilson’s real-life father Al and have him get married to Marie and eventually having a heart-attack on the ‘night of the wedding’ was just plainly bizarre.

AJ Lee – Paige

In the post PG era, there wasn’t much WWE could do with a lesbian storyline. AJ Lee was the top female superstar in the company from 2011 to 2015 and while she had many love affairs with male superstars, her interest in the anti-diva Paige or vice-versa looked out of place.

Not much that happened between the two expect for a long hug after a match that had both looking awkward.

Mickie James – Trish Stratus

The best of the lot and most probably the only LGTB storyline that was successful in WWE. James started out as a fan of the ultimate Diva Trish Stratus, later becoming her bitter enemy. While there were a few kissing and intimate scenes, but the emotion the duo managed to portray throughout the storyline made for compelling TV and it was jaw-droppingly good.

And their matches were as good as any which culminated in a Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania 22, which James won, to earn her first Women’s Championship in what was considered at as one of the best female matches ever produced at Wrestlemania, till recently.