It’s been known for some time that John Cena will be joining the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and while it’s still a mystery as to who he’ll be playing, the 16-time World Champion revealed the first look at his “F9” character on social media today.

The “Fast & Furious” films have been notoriously friendly to WWE Superstars over the past decade: Fellow former WWE Champion and Cena rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the franchise for 2011’s “Fast Five” and appeared in the next three films — 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6,” 2015’s “Furious 7” and 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” — before starring alongside Roman Reigns in last year’s spinoff installment, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Earlier, Vin Diesel the lead character in the Fast and Furious franchise also dropped his first look in the movie.

Diesel wrote on Instagram, 3 more days until the trailer launch! So excited! Blessed, Grateful and Humbled. #Fast92020 #F9May2020 #Family.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed four of the previous films in the series. The cast also includes Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, plus Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, who will be reprising their roles from The Fate of the Furious as cyberterrorist Cipher and Magdalene Shaw–Deckard Shaw’s mother–respectively.

The posters reveal all the new movie’s main cast members, standing against a variety of colorful smokey backgrounds.

The full trailer for “F9” is slated to drop on Friday; the film is in theaters May 22.