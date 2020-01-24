Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali joined the #PlankForIndia challenge by Bajaj Allianz Life, and the Plankathon movement of Bajaj Allianz Life to support India’s emerging sports stars.

A renowned WWE wrestler and the first Indian world champion in WWE history, Khali shared a social media post on Instagram where he is performing a plank for the PlankForIndia initiative.

Through his Instagram post, Khali has encouraged thousands of his fans to take up PlankForIndia challenge for contributing towards the training of India’s emerging sports stars.

For every plank performed, Bajaj Allianz Life will contribute monetarily towards the training and development of India’s emerging sports stars. The Company released a video last week, across its social media channels unveiling the PlankForIndia initiative.

To take the PlankForIndia initiative to contribute towards making life goals of emerging sports stars a reality. All you need to do is

– Get into a plank posture

– Take a photo or a video of doing the plank

– Post the photo / video on Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn

– Use #PlankForIndia

Khali made his debut in the WWE in 2006 when he straightaway feuded with The Undertaker, in fact defeating him clean in a one-on-one match at Judgment Day.

In 2007, Khali began a feud with Batista and the two were scheduled for a match at The Great American Bash. However, because Edge vacated the World Heavyweight Championship due to a legitimate injury, a twenty-man battle royal was held for the title on 20 July edition of SmackDown which Khali won after eliminating both Kane and Batista in one move, thus winning his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an officer for the Punjab state police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows.