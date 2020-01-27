WWE Hall of Famer Edge stunned the WWE Universe making a return during the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Edge, winner of the 2010 Royal Rumble, entered at No. 21 to eliminate Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Luke Gallows, and lasted more than 20 minutes to emerge as the final three participants before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

For months, rumours have been rife of Edge’s return. During last year’s Summerslam event, he returned briefly to use his finishing move The Spear on Elias, interrupting his concert.

In December, it was reported that Edge was spotted in Pittsburgh to meet the WWE doctors and that he singed a new contract with the company. Despite denying such reports time and again on Twitter, Edge returned to in-ring action for the first time since 2011, when he had to retire due to a neck injury.

Prior to the men’s Rumble match on Sunday, the Rated-R Superstar last wrestled a WWE match at Wrestlemania 27, successfully defending the World Heavyweight title against Alberto del Rio. The night after on Raw, Edge delivered an emotional speech and informed that he’ll have to retire from in-ring competition. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, the night before Wrestlemania 28.

He kept making sporadic appearances in between. He was at his friend Christian’s corner as he beat de Rio to at Extreme Rules 2011 to win the World Heavyweight championship which he was vacated due to Edge’s retirement. In 2013, he hosted the Cutting Edge with Daniel Bryan as the guest and returned with Christian a year to conduct the first ever Cutting Edge Peep Show.

Almost nine years later, Edge looked in pretty good shape, delivering a spear-fest and it is expected that he is in line for his first Wrestlemania since 2011.