WWE Hall of Famer and legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69. Finkel was WWE's longest-serving employee having singed when the company was called WWWF in 1977. Regarded as the greatest ring announcer of all-time, Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Between 1985 and 2016, Finkel appeared in every WrestleMania, which was as the other longest WrestleMania streak besides that of The Undertaker. Finkel's distinctive voice was instantly recognizable, and for more than two decades Superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by The Fink's signature call, "and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!"

Despite being a ring announcer, Finkel didn't shy away from in-ring competition in certain circumstances. In 1995, he battled his long-time rival Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on Raw, and later helped X-Pac shave Jeff Jarrett's head in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam 1998.

The wrestling fraternity paid its tributes to the legendary announcer, remembering their good friend through tweets.

“Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times, even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up, it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out, my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH,” WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted.

Owner of the WWE, and chairman of the board Vince McMahon, tweeted: “Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice.”

In a 2014 interview with Slam Wrestling, The Fink revealed that he was the one who originally pitched the “WrestleMania” name to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon when the concept was first formed. During the final years of his life, Finkel worked in a backstage role for WWE.

In addition to his legendary tenure as a ring announcer, The Fink was an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history. Well respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, Finkel’s encyclopaedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues. The Fink was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009.