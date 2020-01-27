Royal Rumble 2020 Full Results

Royal Rumble (2020) is professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It is taking place January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology.

Drew McIntyre Wins Royal Rumble 2020

Drew McIntyre eliminates Roman Reigns after delivering the Claymore.

Edge was eliminated by Reigns

Edge eliminates Randy Orton

Seth Rollins eliminated after AOP and Buddy Murphy are taken out of the equation by the already eliminated Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Edge, who retired from WWE nine years ago, makes a shock return to the biggest pop from WWE universe since AJ Styles’s debut in 2016.

Brock Lesnar has been eliminated by Drew McIntyre after the former eliminated a record 13 wrestlers in a row including Bruan Strowman, Keith Lee, Rey Mysterio, Eric Rowan.

FULL RESULTS

Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair seized the moment to win the Women’s Royal Rumble and clinch a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

The Big Dog started 2020 on a high note, dealing a devastating blow to longtime nemesis King Corbin in a wild Falls Count Anywhere Match.

United States Champion Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus def. Shorty G

Sheamus returned to action in emphatic fashion with a hard-earned victory over Shorty G.