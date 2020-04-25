It wasn’t the way Triple H may have intended, but there was a celebration none the less. Also Read - Happy Birthday, John Cena: Listing His Top 10 Career-Defining Moments

On the occasion of The Game completing 25 years in the WWE, he was joined by two of his closest people: Shawn Michaels and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon himself. But what transpired was 15-minutes of unprecedented roasting of Triple H by HBK and his father-in-law as vignettes of his WrestleMania losses aired on the big screen, followed by McMahon calling the entire segment boring and shutting off the show; although it wasn’t before acknowledged each other’s importance by exchanging an ‘I Love You.’ Also Read - Unlike Others, I'll Be A Fighting Champion: Universal Champion Braun Strowman

The awkward ending capped off an otherwise impressive episode of Smackdown, that saw Lacey Evans and King Corbin progress to their respective Money In the Bank Ladder matches. Also Read - WWE Smackdown Result: New Tag-Team Champions Crowned, Strowman Receives A Gift From Wyatt

Aided by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Corbin defeated Drew Gulak and celebrated the win with a blow on Gulak with the scepter. However, things panned out slightly differently during Lacey’s match with Sasha Banks. With Bayley distracting the referee, Banks missed out on chance to pin Lacey with a roll-up and after The Boss asked The Smackdown Women’s Champion to stay out of her match, she ran into a Women’s Right for the Sassy Southern Belle to pick up the win.

Newly-crowned Smackdown Women’s Tag Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were successful in their second title defence, overcoming the threat of Carmella and Dana Brooke. However, there was a huge upset later in the show as The Lucha House Party as they pinned the former Smackdown Tag Champions, The Miz and John Morrison, leaving commentators Corey Graves and Michael Cole speechless.

Cole was to encounter the wrath of Sheamus, who took exception to the fact that the announcer once again mentioned Jeff Hardy during his match, even though the Celtic Warriors has himself been on a bit of roll of late with a string of victories, the latest of which was against Daniel Vidot. Sheamus went up to Cole and threatened him by grabbing the announcer by his hair.