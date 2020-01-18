A day after former WWE wrestler Rocky Johnson died at the age of 74, his son Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted a heartfelt tribute on the passing of his father. Johnson, a leading man in Hollywood and an eight-time WWE Champion, shared a video where as a youngster, he came to watch his father perform at Championship Wrestling in 1984, where Rocky Johnson teamed up with Tony Atlas to battle for the tag team championships.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand,” Johsnon’s Instagram post read.

“The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude.”

Johnson worked for the then-WWF in 1980s teaming with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and become a hotshot tag team of that era. On November 15, 1983, the duo won WWF tag team championship making then the becoming the first African American tag team to hold the prestigious titles. He retired in 1991 and then trained his son, who went on to become the most popular stars for the company and now is one of the most star in Hollywood.

“Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass,” the post further stated.

Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”

Johnson was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and was inducted by his son. Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s when he made a memorable impression in the National Wrestling Alliance. However, Johnson found his highest levels of success when he began his WWE tenure in 1983.

The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.