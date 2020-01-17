WWE Vice President Triple H has apologised for his out-of-line comment made at former WWE wrestler Paige. Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, had some intimate videos and pictures leaked on the internet in 2017, prompting many to make personal attacks on her, and her boss Triple H’s, (real name Paul Levesque) remark couldn’t have come at a more inappropriate time.

However, after receiving public backlash, The Game took to twitter and issued an apology to Paige, calling it a “terrible joke”.

“I’ve reached out to [Paige] to apologize,” he tweeted. “I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.”

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

Rumours have been rife that retired superstars such as Edge and Paige, whose careers ended due to a neck injury, may make a return to the WWE ring, and Triple H’s comment came while he was addressing the topic during a media briefing.

“When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge, Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return, I’m a fan just like everyone else,” the 14-time World Champion had said. “I would love to see them step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that though, I would love to see them live long, healthy lives. Edge has kids, Paige — maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

Paige had said during a podcast with former WWE ring announcer that the incident affected her to an extent that she contemplated committing suicide. The former Divas champion was not impressed with her boss’s comment, expressing her displeasure through a sarcastic tweet.

“Even my boss jokes about me… no wonder you guys still do it, too,” she tweeted on Monday.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

Paige retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 after suffering an injury to her neck during a live WWE event. Since, she has been involved as a manager, and most recently as a panelist in WWE Backstage.