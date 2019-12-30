WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been reportedly slapped with a lawsuit for his involvement in the XFL. The XFL is a professional American Football league, which started in 2001 as rival to the NFL (National football League), by McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment and NBC executive Dick Ebersol. However, it ran just one season before being the WWE Chairman made the announcement to revive it.

However, it seems as if McMahon and the WWE’s plans to bring the XFL back to life has hit a road block. A WWE shareholder has sued McMahon and the WWE and wants access to records that detail the company’s involvement with the new XFL.

As per the report in Bloomberg Law: “The lawsuit, filed on December 26 in Delaware Chancery Court by an Oklahoma firefighters pension fund, claims there is “a credible basis to believe” that McMahon and other WWE senior officers breached their duties to investors by diverting valuable resources to the XFL.”

The report further suggests: “The suit also suggests that the company’s board members may have failed to conduct appropriate oversight to ensure McMahon didn’t engage in transactions that conflict with WWE’s interests.”

On January 25, 2018, Alpha Entertainment announced a new incarnation of the XFL, which would begin with a 10-week inaugural season beginning in January or February 2020. McMahon stated that the new XFL would be dissimilar to its previous incarnation.

McMahon justified his intentions by stating that the XFL would be “evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are”, and that “people don’t want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained”.

McMahon did not initially reveal any specific details on rule changes that the new XFL would feature but did state that he aimed to reduce the length of games to around two hours.