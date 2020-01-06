Wrestle Kingdom 14, lasting two days, provided wrestling fans with the perfect start to 2020 with two nights of absolute insane wrestling with Tetsuya Naito being crowned the promotion’s first double-champion in the main event on Day 2.

But it was British Wrestler Will Ospreay who stole the show with an amazing sequence of high-flying daredevilry with his long-time rival Hiromu Takahashi, returning from a neck injury.

Ospreay stunned the audience at the Tokyo Dome with a Sasuke Special on Takahashi. Ospreay tried the signature move on Takahashi who was outside the ring, but Takahashi caught him on the moonsault, and proceeded to hit a German Suplex outside the ring, but Ospreay landed on his feet and then went full steam at Takahashi, but he snapped back Ospreay on to the ring and the British wrestler retaliated with his second attempt with Sasuke Special, landing it perfectly on Takahashi.

However, Takahasi claimed the victory in the brutal fight to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada beat Kota Ibushi on Day 1 but lost to Naito in the main event of Day 2. Naito had earlier defeated Jay White to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title and earn a title shot on day two.

Chris Jericho, the AEW champion beat Ace of New Japan Hiroshi Tanahashi with the Liontamer.

Another AEW roster member, Jon Moxley claimed the IWGP United States Title beating Juice Robinson.

FULL RESULTS:

Eight-Man Tag Match: Suzuki-gun defeated L.I.J.

Eight-Man Tag Match: Chaos defeated Bullet Club

Eight-Man Tag Match: FinJuice defeated Guerillas of Destiny

Texas Deathmatch for IWGP U.S. Title: Jon Moxley defeated Lance Archer

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title: Hiromu Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay

IWGP Intercontinental Title: Tetsuya Naito defeated Jay White

IWGP Heavyweight Title: Kazuchika Okada defeated Kota Ibushi

Tag Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee defeated Jushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title: Roppongi 3K defeated Bullet Club

British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA

IWGP United States Title: Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson

NEVER Openweight Title: Hirooki Goto defeated KENTA

Singles Match: Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi

Singles Match: Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Title: Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada