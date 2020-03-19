WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5 (April 5 and 6 India time) Also Read - WWE WrestleMania 36, Day 2 Full Results: Drew McIntyre Overcomes Brock Lesnar To Win WWE Championship

The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days.

WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE's training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights.

Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches. Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Gronkowski revealed the new format and his role as host on his Twitter earlier today. The three-time Super Bowl champion also promised more details when he appears on SmackDown this Friday on FOX.