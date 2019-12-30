Lars Sullivan is currently sidelined due to a knee injury but managed to find himself trending on social media as certain fans unearthed that he had a career in the adult film industry before association himself with professional wrestling.

Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, has apparently acted in some porn films as a gay actor, under the name Mitch Bennett. Certain alleged screenshots from one of his films were also unearthed by people on social media.

Before his injury, Sullivan ran into trouble when he, on Bodybuilding.com had posted a string of racist, sexist and homophobic messages. He was punished by the WWE and had to pay $100,000 fine. Reports later surfaced that “The Freak” apologised to a number of people for his sensitive comments.

“There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago,” Sullivan wrote. “They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

Sullivan signed with the WWE back in 2013 but didn’t start training at the performance centre until October of next year. He made his NXT debut in 2017 and wrestled numerous squash matches before entering the title picture. He was drafted into the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35 when he attacked Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Having faced a few renowned names like Rey Mysterio and the Hardy Boyz, he was drafted to Smackdown before injuring his knee during a match against the Lucha House Part and put on the shelf upto six to nine months.