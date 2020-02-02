Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has revealed that he has skin cancer. Hart, 62, shared the information on Instagram and urged fans look after their health.

“Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked,” his message read.

Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer and is rarely life-threatening. It is most often treated by removing the cancer through surgery.

Hart has had several health-related issue in the past. In 2002, he suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. A year later, Hart revealed that he had 100 percent recovered from it.

A five-time WWE champion, Hart is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time. Called the Best there is, Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will be, Hart won was crowned Intercontinental champion twice and a two-time tag-team winner, along with winning the King of the Ring and the Royal Rumble.

After the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, Hart went over to rival promotion World Championships Wrestling, where he held the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship and Tag Team Championships before having to retire in 2000. He and the WWE made amends in 2009 and Hart returned to the Vince McMahon-owned company in 2009 and even wrestled the owner at WrestleMania 26.

Since, he has made sporadic appearances in the WWE. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time last year as part of the Hart Dynasty, a faction which Hart formed with the late Jim “The Anvil” Niedhart.