Former Universal champion Goldberg will return to Friday Night Smackdown later this week, in what could be episode that starts the build-up to his next match in the WWE. The WWE, during Monday Night Raw, released a video, promoting Goldberg’s Smackdown appearance as the former WCW champion looks to find out “Who’s Next”, indicating that the Hall of Famer could well be on his way to start a feud at WWE Super Showdown, the Saudi Event.

In the absence of The Undertaker, who isn’t scheduled to work the event, WWE is trying to get all major names on board. Goldberg wrestled the last Saudi Event, WWE Crown Jewel in June last year, where he and The Undertaker put on a lacklustre, botch-filled match.

He last wrestled a match against Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam in August last year, where he flattened the Showoff with a spear and a jackhammer. With Super Showdown less than four weeks away, it is almost given that Goldberg’s return is a plan to plan seeds of a feud, but there seems to be no certainty about his opponent yet.

By the looks of it, Goldberg will be kept away from the Universal title picture considering The Fiend’s momentum, in case of which all signs point towards King Corbin. The 2019 King of the Ring winner has just gotten off a long rivalry with Roman Reigns, after getting covered with dog food last year, and an attempt to tick off another Goldberg could well be on the cards.

Besides, there is not high-profile heel superstar on the Smackdown roster barring Corbin. Considering Corbin and Ziggler’s recent alliance, it sets the perfect storyline for Goldberg to take on the man who retired Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania.