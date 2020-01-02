On a night where NXT’s best and brightest were honored, it was NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA who shined brightest. Cole was named Overall Competitor of the Year and Male Competitor of the Year, and took home Rivalry of the Year for the bad blood between himself and Johnny Gargano, and Match of the Year for his 2-out-of-3 Falls showdown for the NXT Title at TakeOver: New York against Johnny Wrestling. Plus, a look ahead to the new year was given, as the entrants in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were revealed.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

The Undisputed ERA won NXT Tag Team of the Year

After fulfilling their golden prophecy in 2019, The Undisputed ERA kicked off 2020 by adding even more gold. NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly brought home the award for NXT Tag Team of the Year.

Adam Cole won NXT Male Competitor of the Year

Adam Cole deservedly won the award for Male Competitor of the Year, further solidifying his 2019 as a year to remember.

Shayna Baszler won NXT Female Competitor of the Year

Winning the award for Female Competitor of the Year appeared to be a bittersweet moment for Shayna Baszler.

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole treated the NXT Universe to a conflict they’ll not soon forget, and for that, they were bestowed the award for Rivalry of the Year. The bitter enemies battled in a high-octane trilogy for the NXT Championship over three TakeOver events.

Dakota Kai won NXT Future Star of the Year

Dakota Kai’s recent change in attitude may not win her a popularity contest in the NXT women’s locker room, but it did help her earn recognition as the black-and-gold brand’s Future Star of the Year.

TakeOver: WarGames won NXT TakeOver of the Year

From shocking moments to caged brutality and the in-ring NXT return of Finn Bálor, TakeOver: WarGames had it all, so it should be no surprise to see it crowned as TakeOver of the Year.

Keith Lee won NXT Breakout Star of the Year

After showing several times in 2019 that he truly is limitless, it was only fitting for Keith Lee to capture the honors as NXT’s Breakout Star of the Year.

Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

Though it faced stiff competition, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole’s unforgettable 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York for the NXT Title is hard to argue against as NXT Match of the Year.

Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

By the end of the NXT Year-End Awards show, The Undisputed ERA had more pieces of gold than they had hands.