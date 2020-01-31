The WWE has suspended US Champion Andrade for 30 days for violating their wellness policy. It is yet unknown which substance he tested positive for but Andrade, real name Manuel Oropeza, was informed of his suspension early on Monday, before Raw.

“WWE has suspended Andrade (Manuel Oropeza) for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy,” the WWE announced on their website.

In an effort to write him off television, Andrade lost his US title match to Humberto Carrillo via disqualification after his manager Zelina Vega interfered in between the match. Afterwards, Carrillo drilled Andrade with the Hammerlock DDT on the concrete.

Backstage sources indicate that the initial decision was to strip Andrade of the US title, but Paul Hayman decided otherwise as he still believes the superstar is a big-time player. January 27 is the day Andrade was suspended, meaning he is likely to make his return during the February 24 edition of Monday Night Raw. As he now, he is headed to Mexico

Following his suspension, Andrade posted a message via a picture on Instagram. “Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going,” he wrote.

Andrade’s suspension comes a month after Robert Roode and Primo Colon were penalised for 30 days for the same violation. Roode returned to WWE programming two weeks ago, while Primo is still in Puerto Rico, claiming his violation was for refusing to travel to the United States to take rest.

On December 26, during a house show at Madison Square Garden, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship for the first time.