The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie – have achieved so much together as WWE Superstars, entertainment icons and entrepreneurs. Now they’ll be sharing another life-altering moment together: motherhood.

Brie and Nikki Bella revealed in a People Magazine exclusive that they are both pregnant and expecting less than two weeks apart. Brie already shares a 2-year-old daughter with husband WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Now Nikki is expecting her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

How did the Bella Twins react to the news?

“I feel like there was a cuss word. She literally didn’t talk to me for a week,” Nikki told People Magazine.

After the initial shock, the two are now leaning on each other through the journey and fighting through the unsettling nausea that’s come with their dueling pregnancies.

With two little ones on the way and so many other endeavors, The Bella Twins look fondly at their future adventures.

“In ten years I hope I can slow down a bit and focus on raising my family … and enjoying my wine,” said Brie.

Nikki also took to Instagram to post a long emotional message.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol”