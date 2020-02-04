WWE Champion Brock Lesnar comes calling, Angel Garza debuts against Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley wants Charlotte at WrestleMania and more.

FULL RESULTS

Randy Orton refused to explain his attack on Edge

Edge’s Raw return lasted all of 15 minutes before Randy Orton sent the WWE Hall of Famer out on a stretcher, courtesy of a one-man Con-Chair-To that left The Ultimate Opportunist in a heap. The good news is that Edge is on the road to recovery, as revealed by Raw’s commentary team. The bad news is that we still don’t know why any of this happened.

Liv Morgan def. Lana; Ruby Riott returned to attack Liv after the match

With no one banned anyone from ringside, all signs pointed to some shenanigans during Liv Morgan’s rematch with Lana. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case. No one got involved in the match, and Liv won without incident. After the match, however, was a different story.

Drew McIntyre def. 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley

Is Drew McIntyre unstoppable? It’s a bit early to say for sure, but early returns are looking good. One week after defeating The O.C. in a Handicap Match, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match victor defeated 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley in a match that lasted a grand total of three seconds.

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy & AOP def. Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match)

Let’s be honest: Kevin Owens was never going to stop battling Seth Rollins and his disciples even in the wake of Samoa Joe’s rough landing last week. But bravery doesn’t always translate into wins, and Monday’s Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match proved to be an admirable effort with a demoralizing end.

Aleister Black def. Eric Young

If it’s the momentum you seek, Aleister Black has it, but to what end? That is yet unclear. The Dutch Destroyer added Eric Young to his list of conquests, but one week after putting the entire Raw locker room on notice, he offered no insight into his endgame, preferring instead to leave it as an open-ended question

Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza via Disqualification

The devil works hard, but Zelina Vega works harder. One week after losing Andrade to a wild attack by Humberto Carrillo, La Muñeca brought in Angel Garza — former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Carrillo’s cousin and self-proclaimed “leader of the family” — to face the young Superstar. Her plan paid off magnificently. Garza took out Humberto with a sickening attack and made an example of Rey Mysterio, who came to Carrillo’s defense and found himself in a match with the former champion instead.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair’s victory in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match allows her to challenge for any championship she wants at WrestleMania — the operative word here being “any,” as the 10-time Women’s Champion found herself fielding an offer from a surprising titleholder: NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Natalya and challenged Becky Lynch to a Raw Women’s Title rematch

Asuka’s loss to Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble event was close. Too close, as it turns out, for her to accept. Minutes after outlasting Natalya in a match that quickly got chippy and personal, The Empress of Tomorrow grabbed hold of a mic and issued a challenge for Becky Lynch to once again put the Raw Women’s Title on the line, effectively demanding a rubber match between the two rivals.

Ricochet def. Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Supe ShowDown

A few weeks ago, Ricochet looked Brock Lesnar in the eye and said he wasn’t scared to fight him. Here’s his chance. The former United States Champion is set to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at WWE Super ShowDown, having outlasted Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a truly chaotic Triple Threat Match.