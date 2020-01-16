World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) one of the biggest stars in 1980s, Rocky Johnson and father of WWE Megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has died at the age of 75, WWE confirmed on Wednesday.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” the WWE statement read.

Johnson worked for the then-WWF in 1980s teaming with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and become a hotshot tag team of that era.

On November 15, 1983, the duo won WWF tag team championship making then the becoming the first African American tag team to hold the prestigious titles.

He retired in 1991 and then trained his son, who went on to become the most popular stars for the company and now is one of the most star in Hollywood.

Johnson was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and was inducted by his son Dwyane Johnson.

Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s when he made a memorable impression in the National Wrestling Alliance. However, Johnson found his highest levels of success when he began his WWE tenure in 1983.

The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.