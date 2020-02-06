The Velveteen Dream appeared for the first time in months to pick apart The Undisputed ERA, while the next challenger for Keith Lee’s NXT North American Title was determined and Charlotte Flair’s homecoming was unwelcome by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

FULL RESULTS

The Undisputed ERA interrupted The BroserWeights’ Dusty Cup celebration

As difficult as winning The Dusty Cup was, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne’s next challenge will be even tougher, and The Undisputed ERA made sure to let them know.

Angel Garza def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Riding high after laying out Rey Mysterio on Raw, Angel Garza picked up an impressive victory over Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and has one thing on his mind: recapturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Dominik Dijakovic def. Killian Dain

Dominik Dijakovic has his wish — another opportunity against Keith Lee, and this time for The Limitless One’s newly won NXT North American Title.

Mercedes Martinez def. Kacy Catanzaro

If there’s one thing we’ve learned right away about Mercedes Martinez in NXT, it’s that she isn’t here to make friends.

The BroserWeights provided backup for Tommaso Ciampa against The Undisputed ERA

Tommaso Ciampa has shown repeatedly that he has no problem taking on The Undisputed ERA all by himself even though the odds are stacked against him. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t allies willing to fight by his side.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin def. Tyler Breeze

If Angel Garza thinks it will be easy to reclaim his NXT Cruserweight Title, he’s sorely mistaken.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair took out Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair arrived at Full Sail for the first time in years to interrupt Bianca Belair, only to later find herself interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as well — two days after Ripley suggested that The Queen make use of her Royal Rumble win to challenge her at WrestleMania.

The Velveteen Dream returned after Tommaso Ciampa & The BroserWeights fought The Undisputed ERA to a no contest

The Undisputed ERA has long dominated NXT, but their adversaries are starting to line up at a frantic pace. This time, a ghost from the group’s past — The Velveteen Dream — returned to Full Sail to join the fight against The UE, but for a very different reason.