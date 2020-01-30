WWE NXT Results, January 29: The final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic lived up to its billing as the team of Matt Riddle and Peter Dunne, the ‘BrosierWeight’ defeated WWE NXT UK’s terrific tag team and inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake.

Also featuring the in the show was the contract signing for the NXT Championship match for TakeOver between the Challenger The ‘BlackHeart’ Tommaso Cimapa and the Champion Adam Cole of the Undisputed Era. After signing the contract Ciampa put Cole through the table. The Tegan Nox and Dekota Kai storyline also advanced in the episode with Nox pinning Kai with the help of the Knee brace while Finn Balor got one up against one half of the Mustache Mountain’s Trent Seven.

Up and comers Chelsea Green and Shotzi Blackheart also got considerable air time while the big Croat Dominik Dijakovic got the better of the Archer of Infamy Damian Priest to put himself in the pole position for a shot at Kieth Lee’s NXT North American Championship.

Here are the full results from NXT January 29

Finn Bálor def. Trent Seven

Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo

Dominik Dijakovic def. Damian Priest

NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa signed contracts to battle at TakeOver; Ciampa put Cole through a table

Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai

Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. Grizzled Young Veterans to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic