On the latest episode of NXT UK, The Don bested Eddie Dennis in a brutal Steel Corners Street Fight, Tyler Bate overcame A-Kid, Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm in an NXT UK Women’s Title “ I Quit” Match, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter defeated Pretty Deadly, and Piper Niven overcame Dani Luna.

FULL RESULTS:

Piper Niven def. Dani Luna

In her first match back since falling short in the epic NXT UK Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match at TakeOver: Blackpool II against Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm, Piper Niven looked extremely dominant in a matchup of extreme power against Dani Luna where she hit the Michinoku Driver for the victory.

Tyler Bate def. A-Kid

A-Kid gave an incredible showing in a good-natured match against his mentor, Tyler Bate, but the first-ever United Kingdom Champion taught the up-and-comer a valuable lesson in defeat when he triumphed with Tyler Driver ‘97.

Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter def. Pretty Deadly

In the height of an absolutely explosive tag team back-and-forth, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter delivered a series of kicks to the very dangerous Pretty Deadly. This paved the way for Carter to lift Sam Stoker into the electric chair position and drop his unfortunate opponent neck-first onto the knee for the big win.

Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm to settle things in an NXT UK Women’s Title “I Quit” Match

After Kay Lee Ray came before the WWE Universe to relish her NXT UK Women’s Championship defense, going so far as to taunt Toni Storm, the former titleholder interrupted to take issue.

Trent Seven def. Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight

The controversial ending of Trent Seven’s match against Eddie Dennis at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II fueled the animosity between the two competitors. Following another clash one week ago, the two Superstars pulled the stops when they remove all four turnbuckles and engage in a brutal Steel Corners Street Fight.