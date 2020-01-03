WWE superstar Lana has been involved in one of the most interesting storylines of the company with Bobby Lashley and Rusev, add to that now the addition of Liv Morgan.

Lana’s wedding with Lashley was recently crashed, as has been the case with almost all of WWE’s prior wedding segments, but the build-up of the storyline to Monday Night RAW’s season premiere has polarised the fans. Some have warmed up to it after the initial cringe and the addition of a returning Liv Morgan in a new gimmick has all but confirmed that the Ravishing Russian could very well be making her in-ring return.

Lana was last seen in a wrestling gear at the Women’s Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show in April 2019. But with Morgan inserted in the Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle, a possible mixed tag match with Lashley and Lana taking on Rusev and Morgan could be booked for WWE’s first PPV of the year – The Royal Rumble.

The card for the same isn’t clear as of now, but Lana, in an interview hinted at her return to the ring in 2020.

Speaking to TVInsder.com, Lana said, ” Yes, I will be getting back in the ring. Anything can happen, it’s WWE.” Adding how fans have warmed up to the angle she added,” They may not like it, but they are still talking about me and what I’m doing. That’s the whole point. The WWE universe has this love-hate relationship with me. At the end of the day I’m making people feel something, I’m connecting with them. If they love it or hate it, at least they are feeling something towards me. That’s my goal and why I’m in the business of story-telling and entertaining is for them to feel a passionate emotion. If they are doing that, I’m doing my job”.