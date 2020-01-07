‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman made a blockbuster announcement on January 6 episode of WWE RAW to enter the Royal Rumble 2020 at the No.1 spot.

Lesnar sets himself for a feat that no reigning WWE Champion has achieved, from a position no WWE Champion has voluntarily taken.

More to the point, Heyman’s announcement that his client would be taking the dreaded No. 1 slot ensures Lesnar will have to run through the entire roster to get that elusive victory.

Also, in the show Big show made a surprise return as the mystery partner to Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take on Seth Rollins and AOP.

Here are the other results from WWE RAW January 6

Andrade def. Rey Mysterio

The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits and The O.C.—WWE Raw Tag Team Championships—WWE United States Championship

Becky Lynch Confronts Asuka

Erick Rowan def. Local Competitor

AJ Styles def. Akira Tozawa

Lana and Lashley Make it Officials in an Emergency Wedding

Charlotte Flair Brawls with Sarah Logan

Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

Aleister Black def. Shelton Benjamin

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Big Show def. Seth Rollins and AOP by Disqualification