Wrestlemania 36 may have lost some of its sheen with news of the show being moved to the WWE Performance Center was confirmed, but that didn't stop the wrestlers from setting up their respective feuds. On Monday, as Raw emanated from the WWE Performance Center, the second straight WWE show held at the company's training facility, three big matches were set-up on the Road to WrestleMania.

Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last-Man Standing match at the Showpiece of the Immortals, followed by Kevin Owens accepting Seth Rollins' challenge for a one-on-one match. The Undertaker and AJ Styles signed the contract, setting up The Phenom's 27th Mania match on April 5.

Opening the show was the Rated-R Superstar who laid out the challenge in as many words: he wants to face the Viper at WrestleMania in a match that could best settle this rivalry – a last-man standing match. Before leaving, the Hall of Famer also "thanked" Orton as his RKO to wife Beth Phoenix stopped The Glamazon from announcing what would have been Edge's second retirement two weeks ago.

The Undertaker appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since July last year to sign a contract that would be the final stamp confirming his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles. But the Phenomenal One, perhaps realised that he may have bitten more than he could chew, decided to sign his end of the contract backstage, and sending out fellow members of the OC – Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the ring to hand it over to The Phenom. Taker pummelled both, before signing the contract and shoving the paper down Anderson’s throat.

The rivalry between Owens and Rollins will come to a fruition at WrestleMania as KO seemed more than content to accept the challenge by The Monday Night Messiah for a match at Mania. Owens said he felt honoured to face Rollins at the Performance Center, calling the WWE’s training facility “home”. Then again, the PC won’t be too different than a home for Rollins himself, for it is where he too took his first step towards and became the WWE’s first NXT champion before embarking on his journey that saw him go from a member of The Shield to The Architect to The Beast Slayer to The Monday Night Messiah.

“The Man” Becky Lynch got Shayna Baszler all riled up – first by showing up in a snazzy custom-designed truck and questioning her WrestleMania opponent’s ability to get the job done. The sight of an irate Baszler watching the proceedings from a TV backstage was a sign that The Man seemed to be getting under the skin of the Queen of Spades, and once the former NXT Women’s Champion clenched her fist listening to Becky had to say, it was confirmed that Lynch managed to unsettle Baszler to a certain extent.

In the only match of the evening, Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade in a non-title match to salvage pride after losing the United States Championship to him at a live event two months ago. Mysterio got some retribution by countering an attempted Three Amigos by Andrade into a 619-dropping the dime-combo to pick up the win.

The main event featured WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrating 3:16 Day and providing its explanation. The Texas Rattlesnake does what he does best – chug a few cold ones and drop stunners to anyone in sight, in this case Baron Saxton twice, and both members of the Street Profits.