On the final Raw before the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy were crowned the Raw tag team champions, while US champion Andrade retained his title, overcoming Rey Mysterio in a brilliant ladder match. Rollins pinned Erik of the Viking Raiders to be crowned a six-time tag team champion and gained momentum before the Rumble, an event the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah has vowed win a second straight year.

The seeds of the tag team match was sown in the opening segment of the night. Rollins introduced to the world his newest disciple, Murphy, who seemingly joined him and the AOP last week by interfering in last week’s main event. Bragging on holding a 4-2 advantage against nemesis Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, the newly-formed alliance of KO and the Samoan Submission Machine surprised Rollins and his henchmen by brining out the Raiders, who laid out Akam.

Aware of the situation, Rollins tricked the Raiders into facing him and Murphy for the tag-team titles. Once the match got underway, Rollins drilled the stomp and picked up the win.

Mysterio showed just how big a heart he has in the ladder match putting his body on the line. But Andrade’s problem might be far from over with what transpired in the match. Mysterio was in position to climb the ladder and retrieve the belt, but Zelina Vega stopped him in his tracks, allowing Andrade to take advantage and apply the Hammerlock DDT through a ladder.

Andrade inflicted a post-match beatdown to Mysterio which stopped with the emergence of Humberto Carrilo, who evened the odds and even put on a Mysterio mask to pay homage to the veteran.

Brock Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble No. 1 and as Paul Heyman began with his endless tirade of how the Beast will dominate this Sunday, Ricochet cut him off and announced he is fine facing Lesnar in the ring. Lesnar’s response was a kick below the belt leaving Ricochet in pain.

Full Results

– United States Champion Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio

– Aleister Black defeated local competitor

– Ricochet confronted WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

– The O.C. attacked Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane

– Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated The Viking Raiders to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

– Erick Rowan defeated Matt Hardy

– Bobby Lashley and Lana defeated Rusev and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match