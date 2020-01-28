WWE Raw Results January 27

A day removed from the Royal Rumble 2020, WWE Raw was kicked off by the Men’s Rumble winner Drew McIntyre and he challenged the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title for Wrestlemania 36. McIntyre was the one to eliminate Lesnar after the latter had dominated the early part of the Rumble – coming in at the No,2 spot – eliminating 13 superstars in a row – tying with most eliminations at the Rumble with Braun Strowman, who also had 13 eliminations at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

In the main event segment, Edge made an emotional comeback to WWE Raw after announcing retirement nine years back, saying he has the grit to take to the squared circle once again and he is gonna give it a go the second time around till his body allows him.

But, Randy Orton interfered segment and teased a reunion of Rated RKO, before hitting the patented cutter on Edge and then proceeded to hit Edge with stell chairs. He then placed a steel chair on the neck of Edge (neck injury had forced Edge to retire), and took to the top rope, but contemplated his next, to build the tension, However, he climbed down, took two more chairs and proceeded to hit Edge on the head before leaving his former tag partner lying in shock.

McIntyre’s monster push continued as he was pitted against the Original OC’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a handicap match which McIntyre won without much trouble. Also in the show was the return of MVP, who made a surprise return at the Rumble, and fans were treated to a vintage match featuring MVP and Rey Mysterio, which the latter won.

Aleister Black continued to build momentum after a good Rumble showing, defeating local talent Kenneth Johnson while Raw tag teams champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

FULL RESULTS

Drew McIntyre challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania and def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Handicap Match)

Rey Mysterio def. MVP

Aleister Black def. Kenneth Johnson

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy def. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe

Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade via Disqualification

24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose; R-Truth def. Rawley to win the title and Rawley def. Truth to win it back

Liv Morgan def. Lana

Erick Rowan def. Branden Vice

Charlotte Flair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka via Disqualification