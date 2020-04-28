Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signed on the dotted line but like the Scottish Psychopath predicted, when do they ever not result in blows? The Rollins-McIntyre contract signing continued the trend as the WWE Champion attempted at turning the tables but an intervention from Rollins’s disciple Murphy allowed the Monday Night Messiah to high tail. Also Read - Smackdown Celebrates Triple H's 25 Years in WWE

McIntyre and Rollins did not exchange pleasant words with the former Universal champion claiming that beating McIntyre is something he needs to do accusing him of not having what it takes to be a good leader. McIntyre, in return, called Rollins a piece of s**t, and landed the first blow by banging the former Shield member's head on the wall as he attempted a Claymore Kick. But just when he was about to run in, Murphy blindsided McIntyre from behind.

The WWE Champion however regrouped by fighting off Murphy and Rollins, setting himself up for another Claymore, but the Monday Night Messiah evaded it at the last moment, and McIntyre's boot ended up connecting Murphy's kisser.

Monday Night Raw saw the return of Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion, who was missing action since June last year due to an knee injury. After a successfully surgery and an even more impressive rehab, Mahal looked in fantastic shape and celebrated his comeback with a squash win over Akira Tozawa with The Khallas.

The highlight of the show was a six-man tag match between the team of Andrade, Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Aliester Black. The latter opened the show as guests of the VIP lounge as a congratulatory gesture for their qualification for the Money in the Bank Match from Smackdown.

However, it was cut short by Garza, Theory, Andrade and Zelina Vega, who claimed they should be in the MITB match. This resulted in a brawl, further leading to an impromptu tag match, in which Crews picked up the win delivering a sit-out Powerbomb on Andrade.

Andrade did not allow the disappointment to settle in as he defended his US title against Crews. Early into the match, Crews suffered a worked knee injury as he attempted a moonsault and laded on his legs. He tried to fight back but with Andrade pounding Crews’ knee, the referee had to end the match by stoppage to stop the US Champion from inflicting any further damage.

All Results

– Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black def. Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory via pinfall

– Bobby Lashley def. Denzel Dejournette via pinfall

– Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott via pinfall

– Jinder Mahal def. Akira Tozawa via pinfall

– United States Championship — Andrade (c) def. Apollo Crews via referee stoppage