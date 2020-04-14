Newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre may have found the man his first title defence could be up against; none other than a former WWE Champion himself, Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah struck at an opportune moment to ambush McIntyre in an attack the Scottish Psychopath never saw coming. Also Read - Salman Khan Knew That Tere Naam Will Pass on a Wrong Message to The Youth, Reveals Satish Kaushik

To be honest, he couldn't have, for his focus was on another familiar foe Andrade, who had taken the NXT title away from McIntyre on the Yellow brand and caused him an injury. So when Andrade and Zelina Vega challenges McIntyre for a Champion vs Champion match, the WWE champion agreed. In the main event of Monday Night Raw, McIntyre defeated Andrade in some fashion, but after being chop blocked post-match by Angel Garza, Rollins came out of nowhere to lay out the WWE Champion with two stomps.

For Women's champion Nia Jax continued to build momentum upon her return to injury with a win over Kairi Sane to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. After returning to WWE programming after almost a year-long gap last week and decimating Deonna Purrazzo in a short match-up, Jax aligned her attention to one half of The Kabuki Warriors and put Sane out with her new finisher, The Annihilator.

Things between Bobby Lashley and Lana have hit a bit of a rough spot it seems. After Lana’s presence ringside caused Lashley the match against Aleister Black at WrestleMania, the former ECW champion wanted to set things straight Monday night against No Way Jose. Yet, when Lashley tried to talk Lana into quietening down at ringside, he almost got pinned before kicking out. Lashley retained his focus and speared Jose to pick up the win, but did not look pleased with his wife.

Other Results

– Asuka def. Ruby Riott (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

– Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed the future winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Shayna Baszler def. Sarah Logan via Match Stoppage (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

– Austin Theory def. Akira Tozawa

– Angel Garza def. Tehuti Miles

– NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed Io Shirai

– The Viking Raiders def. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander