More than two months of being sidelined due to a thumb injury, Samoa Joe returned to help Kevin Owens fight off Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain on the last Raw of 2019. During his time away from ring, Joe was working as a Raw commentator when he was last week attacked by the new-formed faction and decided to have retribution when Rollins and AOP were striking down KO.

Despite Joe evening out the odds, it seemed as if Rollins and AOP were stiff to overcome, but Owens brought a steel chair in the ring as an equaliser. A brawl erupted between the five wrestlers and security had to try and break it up. Owens and Joe kept going at their rivals before the security was finally able to keep the five wrestlers away from each other.

After the match was over, Joe and Owens were talking backstage with announcer Charlie before security escorted them out of the area. But during the conversation, it became crystal clear that the two are on the same page and will be going after Rollins and the AOP come the new year.

Also, concerns of Randy Orton’s knee injury were laid to rest as the Viper goaded AJ Styles believing he was actually hurt. Orton, who landed badly on his left knee during a match against Styles at a Live Event and was forced out of the match before its completion, walked out on crutches and a knee brace, and announced to everyone that he may or may not comeback. Styles offered Orton to hit him with the RKO with one arm behind his back, and when the 12-time champ did not make a move, Styles was convinced Orton was actually injured.

While leaving the ring, Styles kicked one of Orton’s crutches warning Orton “he will retire him at Wrestlemania”, and potentially hinting at a match between the two on April 5. However, with Styles busy with his tirade, Orton hit the RKO out of nowhere and stomped the ring with his left knee several times indicating there was no wrong.

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony was interrupted by a returning Liv Morgan, who said she was Lana were lovers. Morgan and Lana were involved in a cat fight, after which Rusev appeared from inside the huge cake placed in the ring to pummel Lashley out of the ring. To add insult to injury, Morgan smeared the cake all over Lana as she continued to throw a fit even after the show went off air.

Full Results

– Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

– Erick Rowan defeated Kip Stevens

– Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya and declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– The Street Profits defeated The O.C.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

– United States Champion Andrade defeated Ricochet