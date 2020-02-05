The WWE have confirmed the signing of two of sports entertainment’s hottest free agents Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher. The information was revealed by insider Ryan Satin on the SatinSheet during the episode of WWE Backstage, who did not reveal much details about either deal though.

Kross was released by Impact Wrestling in December 2019, after which rumours of him joining the company was rife. It has been reported that once Kross was released, every wrestling promotion had their eyes on him, including the AEW, but the biggest wrestling promotion ended up acquiring him.

Thatcher is said to have signed a developmental contract in NXT, as of Sunday. He is best known for his tenure in Evolve, where he is the longest-reigning Evolve Champion, as well as a former (and final) Open the Freedom Gate Champion.

Thatcher is an internationally-accomplished athlete, who was also an early member of the Imperium, NXT, NXT UK Champion Walter and Marcel Barthel when they competed together on the independent scene. News of his signing seems to have made the way to Thatcher’s former partner Walter as the NXT UK champ took to social media to share a photo of the original group together.

Kross, on the other hand, has worked in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and other multiple promotions on the independent circuit. Back in 2015, had appeared on an episode of Raw, where he was scheduled to teaming up with Darren Young to face The Ascension in a match that resulted in a no contest.