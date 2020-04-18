The New Day were crowned tag team champions for a sixth time when Big E emerged victorious over The Miz and Jey Uso in a triple threat match on WWE Smackdown. With WWE fast approaching their next PPV, Money in the Bank, it was announced that the marquee match was changed and that performers would have to climb the ‘Corporate Ladder’ and retrieve the briefcase which will be handing at the top of the WWE Headquarters. Also Read - Legendary WWE Ring Announcer Howard Finkel Dies

Addressing last week's message from Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman came as a guest on 'The Moment of Bliss'. Strowman said he knows Wyatt better than anybody, but his time in the Wyatt Family is something he's trying to forget. But before he could continue, Strowman spotted a gift box in the corner of the ring. Initially expecting it to be a present from Alexa Bliss, considering their history as Team Little Big, Strowman was left shell-shocked when he found a black sheep mask upon opening the box, the very same mask wearing which The Monster Among Men had made his debut all those years ago. The segment ended with Wyatt's earie laughter filling the empty arena.

In a fast-paced match, Big E was out through a table courtesy a double team by Miz and Jey. The partnership did not last long as the A-Lister got the skull crushing finale for the first close pin-fall of the match. But Jey kicked out much to the surprise of the former WWE Champion. As the Miz applied the Figure Four leg lock, Big E picked up the A-Lister and planted him with the Big Ending to pick up the win.

Danie Bryan and Dana Brooke picked up important wins and qualified for the Money in the Bank Match. The Leader of the Yes Movement saw off Cesaro and a slight distraction from a hoodied-entity as he appeared on the big screen promising to bring out the truth. When action resumed, Shinsuke Nakamura tried to interfere in the match but Drew Gulak negated him. Cesaro tried to catch a Bryan off his moonsault but missed, and it allowed the former WWE champion to lock in the Lebel lock and tap the Swiss Superman out. Brooke, meanwhile, picked up an impressive won against Naomi.

Sony Deville dropped a massive bomb on long-time friend Many Rose when, trying to trick Rose, she called her friend the ‘most selfish person’. All bridges were burned between the two when Deville accused Mandy of just being a pretty face and claiming that she’s the real fire and ice. Mandy was about to begin throwing down kicks and punches before Dolph Ziggler emerged and confidently confronted Mandy reminding her about their Valentine’s Day date. As Mandy asked Ziggler not to touch her, a cheap shot of Deville caught Mandy off guard before Otis came to clear the ring. Ziggler tried to get one up on Otis but the Heavy Machinery member countered and dropped the Caterpillar Elbow on Ziggler.