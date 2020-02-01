The Monster Among Men Brain Strowman captured his first singles title in the WWE when he pinned Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship on the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown. On the Super Smackdown episode, Strowman saw off interferences from Cesaro and Sami Zayn and executed the Running Powerslam on Nakamura to pick up the win.

The show opened with Roman Reigns addressing the WWE Universe how close he came to winning the Royal Rumble for the second time but did manage to beat King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match before The Usos joined in on the fun. They were interrupted by King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with the 2019 King of the Ring winner claiming had it not been for his cousins, Reigns couldn’t have beaten him.

In order to add more authority to his claim, Corbin played the clip where he and his stooges covered Reigns in dog food during the main event not too long ago, which made Reigns propose a Loser Eats Dog Food match between him and his cousins against Corbin and Ziggler and Roode.

With The Usos dealing with Ziggler and Roode outside, Reigns seized his moment and hot Corbin with the spear and pick up the win. Upon realising, Corbin tried to escape, but the same handcuffs were used to tie him against the ring post as Reigns, Jimmy and Jey poured dog food on the 2019 KOR winner and posed for the camera.

The Miz and John Morrison teamed up to pick up a big victory in a fatal-four-way tag-team match against Lucha House Party, The Revival, Heavy Machinery to earn a title shot against The New Day. After the loss as the Heavy Machinery ran into Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville backstage, when Otis asked Mandy out on a date on Valentine’s Day and she accepted.