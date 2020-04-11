Fresh off his Universal Championship win at WrestleMania, Braun Strowman was challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura and the Monster Among Men came up with a rather emphatic first title defence by defeating the King of Strong Style. After Nakamura and Cesaro ambushed Strowman interrupting his title celebration, The Monster Among Men hit the Running Powerslam to pick up the victory in the main event. Also Read - WWE Superstar John Cena Hints at Retirement With Cryptic Tweet

But the real surprise of the evening laid waiting. After Strowman was done with Nakamura, Bray Wyatt appeared on the Firefly Fun House and said he sought an apology from the former Wyatt Family member but Strowman was “not playing any games”. Accusing Strowman of turning his back on the “Family”, Wyatt reminded Strowman he had something that belonged to “Him”. And that since he brought him into the WWE, it is Wyatt who will have to take Strowman out. Also Read - WWE Smackdown Results: Braun Strowman to Face Goldberg For Universal Title at WrestleMania 36

Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons looked to make a massive name for themselves on the blue brand by thwarting the established team of The Lucha House Party. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado came out with their usual dynamic style, keeping The Forgotten Sons off kilter early and often. However, in the pivotal moments, Cutler and Blake planted Metalik for a decisively impressive victory on Friday Night SmackDown. Also Read - WWE Smackdown Results: Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match

Sheamus continued his hot winning streak since his return to WWE programming with a convincing win over Cal Bloom. But the Celtic Warrior didn’t celebrate much as he didn’t quite like the fact that the commentators kept mentioning Jeff Hardy in their discussion when it was clearly Sheamus who has been unstoppable. That said, this is the perfect chance for Sheamus to have his first high-profile rivalry in the form of The Charismatic Enigma.

In a blockbuster announcement, the Smackdown tag team championship will be defended next week in another triple-threat match. After John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso collided at WrestleMania, the tag champs were gloating in their victory during the Dirt Sheet when The New Day and The Usos barged in. Reminding Morrison and Miz about how all six men were supposed to compete at WrestleMania 36, and that three men did not get the chance. So he, The Miz and Jey Uso will fight it out for the Smackdown Tag Team titles.

After successfully defending her Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania, Bayley was challenged by Tamina for a match for the championship. Bayley, who was out celebrating her win with Sasha Banks, did not completely turn it down, instead, came up with a stipulation. In order for Tamina to get to Bayley, she will have to go one-on-one with Banks next week, and if she wins, she gets a shot at the title.

Have the first signs of crack developed in Bayley and Sasha Banks’ friendship? It’d seem so considering a puzzled reaction from Banks.

Mandy Rose and Otis may have had their WrestleMania moment but the other half of the Heavy Machinery did not forget the vicious attack from Dolph Ziggler during their one-on-one match last Friday. A fuming Tucker tried to get inside Ziggler’s skin by showing him pictures of Mandy and Otis working out together and the ploy worked as Ziggler accepted Tucker’s request for a rematch. Tucker came out all guns blazing, but Ziggler picked up a moment to connect with The Super Kick for the win.