After a four-month long gap, The Big Red Machine returned to WWE Programming on Friday Night Smackdown at Greensboro Coliseum. Making his first appearance since September where he was the 24/7 Championship on Raw, Kane announced that he will enter the 2020 Royal Rumble, calling it his “favourite event”.

Kane has participated in 19 Royal Rumbles and holds the record for the most number of eliminations – 44. As Kane announced to the world about him entering his 20th Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt appeared on the Titan Tron and told Kane that it might not be the best of ideas for the Big Red Machine to win the Rumble match since it will pit him up against The Universal Champion The Fiend. The last time Kane appeared on a WWE show, he was taken out by The Fiend

Vignettes of Kane’s previous battles with Wyatt began playing on the screen before the lights dimmed and The Fiend emerged from the Ring. However, it turns out that the entire thing was a set-up for Daniel Bryan to get a piece of The Fiend. Kane looked at The Fiend and asked “what took him so long” before Bryan hit The Fiend with the running knee. Bryan upped the offence on his Royal Rumble opponent before The Fiend clawed back through the ring, leaving Bryan with fistful of Wyatt’s deadlocks.

Kane and Bryan had a little Team Hell No reunion and as the former tag team champions started debating who was the “Tag Team Champions” during their previous run, Bryan declared that the speculation for his match with The Fiend next Sunday be a Strap Match.

In his first match in WWE in eight years, John Morrison picked up a victory against Big E. With The Miz and Kofi Kingston involved in their own battle outside the ring, Morrison took advantage of a distracted Big E and pinned the member of the New Day.

In the main-event, Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode in a tables match which allowed him to pick the speculation for his match against Baron Corbin at the Rumble. Pandemonium broke in between the match when Dolph Ziggler tried to even the odds and attacked Reigns, but the Big Dog received help from The Usos, who laid Ziggler out with a double elbow drop through the announcers’ table.

A groggy Roode was speared through the table before Reigns made the blockbuster announcement, declaring a Falls Count Anywhere Match Against Corbin at the Royal Rumble.