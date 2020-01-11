The January 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown featured a main event between the returning Usos against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team match, which saw Robert Roode returning and assisting Corbin and Ziggler to lay out the former tag champs and Roman Reigns.

After a match between Reigns and Corbin was set up at the Royal Rumble earlier on the show after a series of promos from the former Rumble winner and his cousins, The Usos came out strong against their opponents. The Revival tried to interfere but their effect was negated by Reigns who hit the scene and sent Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. After being taunted by the 2019 King of the Ring, Reigns hit Corbin with a spear outside the ring causing a disqualification.

Reigns looked set to powerbomb Corbin through the table, before Roode came from the crowd and attacked all three members of the Samoan family. Corbin and Ziggler joined in and laid waste to all three members, with the Usos out cold and Reigns buried underneath the announce table.

In another big development, John Morrison assisted The Miz is picking up a win against Kofi Kingston. Morrison, who opened the show as a guest on Miz TV, was interrupted by the New Day, leading to a rematch between Miz and Kingston. After going back and forth, John Morrison cannonballed on Big E outside the ring and with Kingston distracted, Miz hit the skull-crushing finale to pick up the win. The result set up a tag match between the New Day and The Miz and Morrison next week, marking JoMo’s first match in the WWE in over eight years.

Braun Strowman made his intentions of taking the WWE Intercontinental championship away from Shinsuke Nakamura by beating him in a non-title match. Despite Sami Zayn and Cesaro trying to distract Strowman, the Monster Among Men avoided a shot to the head by the title and instead, delivered the running powerbomb on Nakamura to pick up the win.

Full Results

– The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston

– Mandy Rose defeated Alexa Bliss

– Lacey Evans and Bayley got into a brawl

– Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– The Usos vs Corbin Ziggler match ended in a disqualification before Robert Roode returned