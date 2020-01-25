The go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt come up with an appropriate and symbolic response to Daniel Bryan’s attack with the running knee the previous week.

The contract signing between the Universal Champion and Bryan, the No. 1 contender Bryan for a strap match at the Royal Rumble ended in a horrific chaos as The Fiend signed the contract in his own blood.

A strap match speculation involves a strap being tied to both the wrist of the champion and the challenger. Abiding by the rule, Bryan walked out in the final segment to get his end of the deal done. Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen and the two engaged in a war of words before the Eater of Worlds announced that it would be The Field who will sign the contract since he is the one facing Bryan at the Rumble.

The lights went off, and when the red light dawned upon the arena, The Fiend had the other end of the strap tied to him, which he used to beat down Bryan. After laying him unconscious with the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail, Wyatt stabbed his own hands several times and signed the contract in his blood.

In other results, John Morrison picked up his second win upon returning to the WWE, pinning former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. With The Miz trying to interfere, Kingston tried to even the odds hitting the A-Lister with the Trouble in Paradise, before Morrison attacked him from behind and hit the Starship Pain to beat both halves of the SmackDown tag team champions in consecutive weeks.

Ahead of his Falls Count Anywhere Match With King Corbin, Roman Reigns joined forces again with his cousins the Usos to face with Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and the 2019 King of the Ring in a six-man tag team contest.

Early into the match, Jimmy was taken back after he being driven head-first into the steel steps making in a handicap match. Reigns and Jey fought heroically before Jimmy returned, and with his brother taking care of Ziggler outside and his cousin chasing Corbin through the crowd, Jimmy hit the Samoan Splash off the top rope to pick up the win.